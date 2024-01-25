The National Security Council of Türkiye, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has convened at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to address crucial national and international issues.

It evaluated the latest developments in the Red Sea, as well as the situations in Libya, Somalia and Sudan, according to the statement released after the meeting on Thursday.

It also reiterated the commitment to targeting all terrorist organisations and their affiliates within the framework of Türkiye's rights derived from international law, without any time or location constraints.

Referring to successful operations carried against terrorist organisations, including PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETO, and Daesh, both domestically and internationally, the statement emphasised that Türkiye's steadfast national security policy cannot be thwarted by plans orchestrated through proxy terrorist organisations.

Israel's ongoing atrocities in Palestine's Gaza

Expressing concern over Israel's ongoing atrocities in Gaza, the statement stressed the importance of resolving the situation that negatively affects global stability.

It called for urgent reforms in the existing international system, especially the United Nations, to address the observed failures in preventing human rights violations in besieged Gaza.

The statement reiterated Türkiye's persistent and determined stance on stopping the bloodshed in Gaza, ensuring uninterrupted and unimpeded humanitarian aid, achieving fair and lasting peace based on the 1967 borders, and reforming the international system.

Israeli attacks in the coastal territory since the October 7 Hamas attack have killed nearly 26,000 people and led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Escalations in the region

Evaluating the developments in Red Sea, where Houthi attacks on commercial ships has led to airstrikes by the US and other allies, the National Security Council emphasised on the importance of resolving the situation, which is affecting global stability negatively.

The situations in Libya, Somalia, and Sudan were discussed, with the council expressing Türkiye's commitment to supporting the territorial integrity of friendly and brotherly countries and continuing efforts to resolve existing issues through dialogue with relevant parties.

Highlighting Türkiye's efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Black Sea within the framework of the Montreux regime, including initiatives such as the food security program and the Black Sea mine countermeasure task group, the meeting emphasised the importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine War.