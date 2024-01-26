Friday, January 26, 2024

17:59 GMT — Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Joe Biden have discussed developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories in a phone call, the Emiri Diwan said in a statement.

Biden expressed his appreciation for Qatar's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts and endeavours regarding the situation in Gaza, it added.

Two officials spoke about Gaza and efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas, the White House said.

18:22 GMT — UN court's ruling 'victory for humanity': Qatar

Qatar said in a statement that the UN court's Gaza ruling is a "victory for humanity".

The Qatari Foreign Ministry "welcomed the provisional measures" ordered by the International Court of Justice, hailing them in a statement as a "victory for humanity... and international justice".

18:05 GMT — Top UN court's Gaza ruling could allow pressure on Israel for lasting ceasefire: French NGO

A France-based Palestinian rights group voiced hope that a provisional ruling by the ICJ will pave the way to put pressure on Israel for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

"We ask the international community, France and the European Union in particular, to call on Israel to apply the provisional measures ordered on Jan. 26 by the International Court of Justice," Pierre Motin, advocacy manager of the Platform of French NGOs for Palestine, told Anadolu in a written statement.

He voiced hope that the order, which "recognises a risk of genocide," will pave the way to "put pressure on Israel so that a durable ceasefire could be instated."

17:25 GMT — Egypt, Jordan welcome ICJ’s provisional ruling on Gaza

Egypt and Jordan welcomed the interim ruling of the ICJ on the genocide case brought to the court by South Africa.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry "stressed the need to respect and implement the decisions of the International Court of Justice as the main judicial body of the United Nations."

The ministry said that it looks forward to "a ruling of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza by the court as it ruled in similar cases."

Meanwhile, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry described ICJ's ruling as "historic" and "emphasised the significance of the court's decision to investigate Israel's genocide in Gaza and to take prompt procedural action."

The Ministry stressed the "urgency of taking immediate action to put an end to the killing of innocent people in Gaza and destroy all the necessities of life there."

16:57 GMT — Israel must comply with UN court’s Gaza ruling: Germany

Germany called on Israel to comply with the UN court’s Gaza ruling and allow immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

In a statement, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock refrained from openly criticising Israel’s war on Gaza but underlined that it must obey its international obligations.

"The International Court of Justice did not rule on the merits of the case but ordered provisional measures in interim proceedings. These are binding under international law. Nevertheless, Israel must also comply with them," Baerbock said.

"At the same time, the court has made it clear that Israel's actions in Gaza follow the barbaric terror of October 7 and reminded us that Hamas is also bound by international humanitarian law and must finally release all hostages," she stressed.

"We will support this with all our strength, as well as the court’s order to Israel, to urgently allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza," Baerbock added.

16:38 GMT — WHO rejects Israel's claim of 'collusion' with Hamas

The World Health Organisation denied Israel's claim that the WHO was in collusion with Hamas by ignoring Israeli evidence of the "military use" of hospitals in Gaza.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that such accusations could endanger its staff on the ground. Tedros was responding to claims made Thursday by Israeli ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar at a meeting of the UN health agency's board.

"WHO refutes Israel's accusation at the executive board meeting yesterday that WHO is in 'collusion' with Hamas and is 'turning a blind eye' to the suffering of hostages being held in Gaza," Tedros said on X. "Such false claims are harmful and can endanger our staff, who are risking their lives to serve the vulnerable.

"As a United Nations agency, WHO is impartial and is working for the health and well-being of all people."

15:44 GMT — Global reactions to ICJ ruling on Gaza genocide case against Israel

Leaders worldwide reacted to the ruling by the UN-affiliated International Court of Justice in The Hague.

While South Africa calls the interim ruling "a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people", the Palestinian Foreign Minister said, "The ICJ order is an important reminder that no state is above the law."

The European Union also stated that it wanted "immediate" implementation of a United Nations court ruling that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza.

15:09 GMT — A UN special rapporteur welcomed a decision of the UN court on Israel's onslaught on Gaza but lamented that it did not call for a ceasefire.

The "(International Court of Justice) ICJ has ruled. Almost exactly as I predicted a while ago. No ceasefire and many other provisional measures granted," Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, said on X.

"I applaud the court but ask: how many deaths will now continue until the risk of genocide becomes actual one?"

14:31 GMT — French left-wing MP hails top UN court's Gaza ruling as 'historic'

A French left-wing lawmaker hailed provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice on Israel's war on Gaza.

Describing the ruling as "historic," Mathilde Panot said that the order “clearly established the risk of genocide in the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should now "give an account of his war crimes before the international justice," Panot said.

Calling for a ceasefire, she urged signatory countries to the Genocide Convention, including France, to "assume their responsibilities."

13:53 GMT — Governments must 'use leverage' to ensure ICJ order is enforced: HRW

Following the "landmark decision" by the ICJ ordering Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, countries must use their clout to ensure the ruling is enforced, Human Rights Watch said.

"The World Court’s landmark decision puts Israel and its allies on notice that immediate action is needed to prevent genocide and further atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza," said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at the international rights watchdog.

Underscoring the gravity of the situation and the imperative for immediate action as lives are in the balance, Jarrah urged governments to swiftly leverage their influence to ensure enforcement of the court's orders.

"Lives hang in the balance, and governments need to urgently use their leverage to ensure that the order is enforced. The scale and gravity of civilian suffering in Gaza driven by Israeli war crimes demands nothing less," said Jarrah.

"The scale and gravity of civilian suffering in Gaza driven by Israeli war crimes demands nothing less," she remarked, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

13:39 GMT — UN court ruling 'contributes to isolating Israel': Hamas

Palestinian group Hamas hailed an "important" ruling by the UN's top court that Israel should do everything it can to prevent any acts of genocide in Gaza, saying it "contributes to isolating Israel".

"The (International) Court of Justice's decision is an important development which contributes to isolating Israel and exposing its crimes in Gaza," the group said in a statement.

13:31 GMT — Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN top court

The court in The Hague, Netherlands, ordered a total of six provisional measures as it considers the genocide charges that South Africa brought against Israel.

Court President Joan E. Donoghue opened the hearing by noting that Israel's war "is causing massive civilian casualties, extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and the displacement of the overwhelming majority of the population in Gaza.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” the judge said.

Donoghue said there were enough elements in South Africa’s arguments to continue the genocide case but that Israeli troops had to do much more in the meantime to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

She said a panel of 17 judges concluded that it has appropriate jurisdiction and, therefore, “cannot accede to Israel’s request for the case to be removed.”

She added the court was “of the view that Israel must take measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide.”

ICJ also said that Israel "must ensure with immediate effect that its military forces do not commit any of the aforementioned deaths."

"The court further considers that Israel must take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," it added.

Israel must report to the ICJ within one month regarding its compliance with the order.

13:11 GMT — South Africa hails 'decisive victory' for int'l law at UN court

South Africa hailed a ruling by the United Nations' top court that Israel should do everything it can to prevent any acts of genocide in Gaza.

"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," the Foreign Ministry said.

13:01 GMT — Israeli officials accuse ICJ of being 'antisemitic'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the International Court of Justice's willingness to discuss genocide claims against Israel is a disgrace that will not be erased for generations.

He said Israel will “continue to do what is necessary” to defend itself.

Israel's National Security Minister, Ben-Gvir, also accused the ICJ of being "antisemitic," asserting that the court "does not seek justice."

12:49 GMT — Israel's El Al suspends flights to South Africa on eve of world court decision

Israeli airline El Al announced its suspension of flights to South Africa, the country that filed a genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

"El Al announced the suspension of its flights to Johannesburg in South Africa, starting at the end of March," the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The decision came the same day the world court is set to issue an initial ruling in the case, which accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

12:13 GMT — Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel genocide case

The head of the top United Nations court began reading the initial decision in the case against Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza, a landmark case that has sparked global interest.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) could, in theory, order Israel to stop its war on Gaza or to facilitate humanitarian aid.

12:08 GMT — Several injured as Israeli tanks target vicinity of hospital in southern Gaza

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that a number of Palestinians were injured as a result of attacks by Israeli tanks in the vicinity of a hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the society said that Israeli tanks “target the surroundings of PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, with heavy gunfire.”

“Several injuries were reported, and our teams are unable to reach them,” it added.

10:24 GMT — Immediate ceasefire needed in Gaza, Türkiye tells UK

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told British counterpart David Cameron during a meeting in Istanbul that an immediate ceasefire was needed in Gaza, a Turkish diplomatic source has said.

The source said the two ministers met for some 90 minutes, followed by inter-delegation talks, and discussed the war in Gaza, bilateral ties, and Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Fidan told Cameron that a full and immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution to the conflict is needed in Gaza for lasting peace, the source added.

09:45 GMT — Cold, rainy weather makes Gaza 'completely uninhabitable': UN

Cold and rainy weather in Gaza risks making the war-torn Palestinian enclave "completely uninhabitable", the UN human rights office has warned.

"We're also very worried about the impact of the rainy, cold weather in Gaza," said Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN Human Rights Office for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"It was entirely predictable at this time of the year, and risks making an already unsanitary situation completely uninhabitable for the people. Most have no more clothes or blankets."

08:29 GMT — Israel's airline halts flights to South Africa

El Al Israel Airlines has said it was suspending its route to Johannesburg at the end of March, citing the current security situation and a steep drop in demand after South Africa accused Israel of genocide at the World Court.

Israel's flag carrier, which flies up to twice weekly nonstop to Johannesburg, said it will shift the widebody aircraft it uses on the route to expand current destinations while examining new routes.

08:08 GMT — Gaza death toll surpasses 26,000: Palestinian Health Ministry

At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed and 64,487 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement.

Some 183 Palestinians were killed and 377 injured in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

05:07 GMT - US, Israel seal huge arms deal as Tel Aviv rains bombs on Gaza

The US and Israel have concluded a massive arms deal that includes the supply of F-35 and F-15 fighter jets to Tel Aviv, the Hebrew Channel 12 reported.

The channel cited officials from the Israeli Defence Ministry who participated in the deal as saying an agreement has been reached between the US and Israel in which the Israeli army will be supplied with drones and thousands of rounds of ammunition in the coming days.

According to the officials, the deal includes supplying the Israeli army with a large number of F-35 and F15 fighter aircraft as well as Apache helicopters. The officials said the deal is of an exceptional size as Israeli war continues in Gaza and fighting in the north with the Lebanese Hezbollah group escalates.

04:38 GMT - Al-Qassam Brigades say they killed 53 Israeli soldiers, destroyed 68 military vehicles in week

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has announced that more than 50 Israeli soldiers were killed in operations in Gaza last week.

Spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a release that their fighters also managed "to destroy 68 military vehicles, either fully or partially," during the period.

He said Al-Qassam fighters "confirmed that they eliminated 53 Zionist soldiers at point-blank range, sniped 9 soldiers, and caused dozens of soldiers to fall between dead and wounded in 57 different military missions," without specifying the locations.

04:00 GMT - US, South Africa discuss Gaza war ahead of ICJ ruling

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor about the war in Gaza, a day ahead of a ruling at the World Court on urgent measures in a case in which Israel is accused of genocide.

In a call, Blinken reaffirmed US support "for Israel's right to ensure the terrorist attacks of October 7 can never be repeated," the US State Department said in a statement.

Blinken and Pandor also discussed the need to protect civilian lives in Gaza, and ensure regional peace that "advances the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," according to the State Department. It a dded the two also reaffirmed US-South Africa bilateral ties.

03:30 GMT — Minneapolis is latest city council to pass Gaza truce resolution

A non-binding resolution calling for a ceaseFire in Gaza has been passed by the Minneapolis City Council.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, tried unsuccessfully to persuade council members to soften it, saying the wording tilted too heavily against Israel. The mayor, a Democrat, is now considering whether to veto it.

Minneapolis is the latest of dozens of US cities to pass calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors did so on January 9, and Mayor London Breed said last week that she would not veto it.

03:05 GMT - Israel kills three Palestinians, including young girl

Israel has launched an air strike on a residence in the Al Zawaida town in besieged Gaza, killing three Palestinians, including one young girl, WAFA news agency reported.

Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes bombed the neighbourhood of Al Hassayna west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central province of besieged Gaza, WAFA said.

The Israeli forces also continued their intensive shelling of various areas within the blockaded enclave, with the southern province of Khan Younis being subjected to the most intense series of air raids and artillery bombardment, the Palestinian news agency said.

02:30 GMT - US sets up channel with Israel seeking answers on civilian casualties

The United States has created a channel with Israel to discuss concerns over Israeli indiscriminate bombardment and killing in besieged Gaza, two US officials with knowledge told the Reuters news agency.

The channel comes as a response to the mounting pressure on the Biden administration over the steep toll on Palestinian civilians of Israel against besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

It also comes as Washington strikes a massive weapons deal with Israel, despite Tel Aviv exhausting US-supplied weapons on besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

02:20 GMT - France vows to respect ICJ decision in genocide case against Israel

France has pledged to abide by the forthcoming decision of the International Court of Justice [ICJ] in the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel.

Speaking at the Foreign Ministry's weekly press briefing, spokesperson Christophe Lemoine addressed various questions, shedding light on France's stance on international affairs.

Lemoine reiterated France's longstanding support for the Palestinian people's legitimate aspirations for statehood, affirming the nation's dedication to advocating a two-state solution in the troubled region.

02:06 GMT - 42% drop in Suez traffic following Houthi attacks

The volume of commercial traffic passing through Egypt's Suez Canal has fallen more than 40 percent in the last two months after attacks by Yemen's Houthi group, according to the United Nations, raising concerns for global trade.

"We are very concerned that the attacks on Red Sea shipping are adding tensions to global trade, exacerbating [existing] trade disruptions due to geopolitics and climate change," UN Conference on Trade and Development [UNCTAD] head Jan Hoffman told reporters.

According to the UNCTAD, ships diverting from the Red Sea — sailing instead around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope — has led to a 42 percent drop in transit through the Suez Canal in the last two months.

02:00 GMT - Palestinian women prisoners subjected to 'physical abuse', 'humiliation'

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said it had obtained testimonies confirming that Palestinian women prisoners were subjected to brutal beatings, humiliation and strip searches during their transfer to Hasharon prison in northern Israel.

According to the testimony of one of the prisoners, she said: "Upon our arrival, other prisoners and I were placed in a cell filled with water, and it had a toilet that was not suitable for use. Then we were transferred to another cell."

"We were subjected to strip searches by women guards, and one of the guards hit me in my face after I had already been brutally beaten during my arrest."

