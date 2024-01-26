Alabama has executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again placed the US at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment.

The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.

Officials said Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was pronounced dead at 8:25 pm Thursday (0225 GMT Friday) at an Alabama prison after breathing pure nitrogen gas through a face mask to cause oxygen deprivation.

It marked the first time that a new execution method has been used in the United States since lethal injection, now the most commonly used method, was introduced in 1982.

Last words

The execution took about 22 minutes, and Smith appeared to remain conscious for several minutes.

In a final statement, Smith said: "Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards. ... I'm leaving with love, peace and light."

He made the "I love you sign" with his hands toward family members who were witnesses. "Thank you for supporting me. Love, love all of you," Smith said.

The United Nations human rights chief condemned the execution saying the method could amount to torture.

"I deeply regret the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith in Alabama despite serious concerns this novel and untested method of suffocation by nitrogen gas may amount to torture, or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

30-year attempts

"The death penalty is inconsistent with the fundamental right to life. I urge all states to put in place a moratorium on its use, as a step towards universal abolition."

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said the execution was justice for the murder-for-hire killing of 45-year-old Elizabeth Sennett in 1988.

"After more than 30 years and attempt after attempt to game the system, Mr Smith has answered for his horrendous crimes ... I pray that Elizabeth Sennett's family can receive closure after all these years dealing with that great loss," Ivey said in a statement.

Smith "had been incarcerated almost twice as long as I knew my mom," Mike Sennett, the victim's son, said on Thursday night.

Last-minute battle

"Nothing happened here today is going to bring Mom back. It's kind of a bittersweet day. We are not going to be jumping around, whooping and holler, hooray and all that ... I'll end by saying Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett got her justice tonight," he said.

The state had previously attempted to execute Smith in 2022, but the lethal injection was called off at the last minute because authorities couldn't connect an IV line.

The execution came after a last-minute legal battle in which his attorneys contended the state was making him the test subject for an experimental execution method that could violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Federal courts rejected Smith's bid to block it, with the latest ruling coming Thursday night from the US Supreme Court.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who along with two other liberal justices dissented, wrote: "Having failed to kill Smith on its first attempt, Alabama has selected him as its 'guinea pig' to test a method of execution never attempted before. The world is watching."

The majority justices did not issue any statements.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.