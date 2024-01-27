The UN Security Council will meet next week over the decision by the global body's top court calling for Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, the council's presidency announced Friday.

The Wednesday meeting was called for by Algeria, whose ministry of foreign affairs said it would give "binding effect to the pronouncement of the International Court of Justice on the provisional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation."

The ICJ on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in its war on Gaza and allow aid into the enclave, but stopped short of calling for an end to the fighting.

'Fasten seat belts'

The decision "gives the clear message that in order to do all the things that they are asking for, you need a ceasefire for it to happen," Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.

"So fasten your seat belts," he said, hinting that the Arab Group, represented on the council by Algeria, would push for one.

The Security Council, long divided on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, has only agreed to two resolutions since the latest round of fighting started on October 7.

Stop genocide

In December, it demanded aid deliveries "at scale" to Gaza's besieged population, while Israel's ally the United States has kept out calls for a ceasefire despite international pressure.

The ICJ, based in The Hague, while refraining from ordering an immediate halt to the almost four-month-old war, said Israel must do everything to "prevent the commission of all acts within the scope" of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.