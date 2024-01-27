WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN Security Council to meet over world court ruling on Gaza
Algeria called for the meeting saying it would give "binding effect to the pronouncement of the International Court of Justice on the provisional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation."
UN Security Council to meet over world court ruling on Gaza
The Security Council has long been divided on the Israeli-Palestinian issue. Photo: AA / AA
January 27, 2024

The UN Security Council will meet next week over the decision by the global body's top court calling for Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, the council's presidency announced Friday.

The Wednesday meeting was called for by Algeria, whose ministry of foreign affairs said it would give "binding effect to the pronouncement of the International Court of Justice on the provisional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation."

The ICJ on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in its war on Gaza and allow aid into the enclave, but stopped short of calling for an end to the fighting.

'Fasten seat belts'

The decision "gives the clear message that in order to do all the things that they are asking for, you need a ceasefire for it to happen," Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.

"So fasten your seat belts," he said, hinting that the Arab Group, represented on the council by Algeria, would push for one.

The Security Council, long divided on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, has only agreed to two resolutions since the latest round of fighting started on October 7.

Stop genocide

In December, it demanded aid deliveries "at scale" to Gaza's besieged population, while Israel's ally the United States has kept out calls for a ceasefire despite international pressure.

The ICJ, based in The Hague, while refraining from ordering an immediate halt to the almost four-month-old war, said Israel must do everything to "prevent the commission of all acts within the scope" of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us