AFCON 2023: CAF lifts ban on Moroccan coach Regragui
The Confederation of African Football had banned Regragui for four matches but two were suspended.
Walid Regragui was banned for four matches. Photo: Others / Others
January 27, 2024

Morocco coach Walid Regragui had his two-match ban at the Africa Cup of Nations lifted on Friday, clearing him to take charge for the last-16 clash against South Africa.

Regragui, who took Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, was suspended following an altercation with Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba during a group game.

"This cancellation also applies to the fine imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary jury on Mr. Regragui," said the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) in a statement.

Round of 16 clash

"The decisions of the appeal jury comes following defence arguments presented by the FRMF."

Regragui was banned for four matches but two were suspended.

He served one match of his ban against Zambia on Wednesday and was replaced on the bench by his assistant Rachid Benmahmoud.

Morocco meet South Africa in the round of 16 next Tuesday in San Pedro.

SOURCE:AFP
