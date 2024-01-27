SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Springboks World Cup-winning coach Erasmus hospitalised after accident
Rassie Erasmus treated for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident.
Springboks World Cup-winning coach Erasmus hospitalised after accident
Rassie Erasmus is recovering from his injuries.   / Photo: AFP
January 27, 2024

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been hospitalised after sustaining burns in a freak accident, SA Rugby announced on Saturday.

Erasmus "is recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product," SA Rugby said in a statement.

"He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks."

Former Springbok back-rower Erasmus, 51, who reached the 1999 World Cup semi-final as a player, masterminded South Africa's back-to-back World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

Erasmus returned to his role as head coach following the departure of Jacques Nienaber last November.

He also held the dual roles of head coach and director of rugby leading up to and during the 2019 World Cup.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us