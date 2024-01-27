AFRICA
3 MIN READ
African Union chief urges Israel to comply with UN court ruling on Gaza
South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention during its military campaign in Gaza,
African Union chief urges Israel to comply with UN court ruling on Gaza
African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat  welcomed the measures ordered by the court.   / Photo: Reuters
January 27, 2024

The African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat Saturday welcomed the UN top court's decision that Israel should do everything it can to prevent any acts of genocide in Gaza.

"The ruling upholds the respect of international law and the need for Israel to imperatively comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention," Faki said in a social media statement.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Friday handed down its first judgement in a landmark case brought by African Union member South Africa that also ordered Israel to allow humanitarian access to the Palestinian territory.

South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention - set up in the aftermath of World War II and the Holocaust - during its military campaign in Gaza, sparked by the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Emergency orders

The court did not pass judgment on whether or not Israel is actually committing genocide but handed down emergency orders while it considers the wider accusation - a process that is likely to take years.

Faki said the African Union welcomed the measures ordered by the court.

The war in Gaza started with the October 7 attack by Hamas that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages and Israel says around 132 of them remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.

Israel launched a military offensive that Gaza's health ministry says has killed at least 26,250 people, about 70% of them women and children.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us