AFCON 2023: Nigerian coach hails 'fantastic' Osimhen
Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro Cameroon's defenders 'suffered' due to Osimhen's performance.
Victor Osimhen helped Lookman to score in AFCON game against Cameroon - Photo: Super Eagles/x / Others
January 28, 2024

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro hailed "fantastic" Victor Osimhen for the African footballer of the year's tireless performance as the Super Eagles beat Cameroon 2-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

"He didn't score but he had a fantastic game. It is not easy to stop that guy," Portuguese coach Peseiro said following the last-16 tie in Abidjan.

Ademola Lookman scored both goals, but Osimhen set up the first and his remarkable running and pressing created constant problems for the Cameroon defence.

'Impossible to evaluate'

"Ask the opposition defenders how much they suffered. The first goal, he created the goal. He is fantastic for our team," Peseiro added.

"Nobody can win a match alone, everybody has to play, but he is a good example."

Three-time champions Nigeria now advance to a quarterfinal on Friday against Angola, and it remains to be seen if goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili will be able to play in that game after he was stretchered off late on against Cameroon.

"It is impossible to evaluate immediately the situation. We need 24-48 hours before we know, but if he cannot recover we will play with another goalkeeper," Peseiro said.

Of Angola, who topped their group and then defeated Namibia 3-0 in the last 16 on Saturday, Peseiro added: "They are a very good team. I think in this moment, all the teams can win this tournament.

"Angola have performed very well, and if we want to beat them we must do our best, like today."

SOURCE:AFP
