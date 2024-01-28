TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Investigation under way following attack in Santa Maria Church in Istanbul
Armed attack at the Santa Maria Church in Istanbul's Sariyer district kills one person.
Investigation under way following attack in Santa Maria Church in Istanbul
Efforts have been initiated to apprehend the two masked individuals responsible for the attack. / Photo: AA
January 28, 2024

Two unidentified armed men opened fire on people during Sunday services at a church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing one, officials have confirmed.

During Sunday services at Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighbourhood, two armed assailants opened fire on attendees at around 11:40 local time, killing one person, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.

“A large-scale investigation” is under way to catch the suspects, Yerlikaya stated on X, adding: “We strongly condemn this heinous attack.”

The reasons for the attack are still unknown.

Following the attack, the police cordoned off the entire area in an attempt to apprehend the attackers. Citizens are not permitted to approach the scene due to security precautions.

“Those who threaten the peace and security of our citizens will never achieve their goals,” Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Omer Celik said in a brief statement on X.

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc made a statement following the attack, announcing that an investigation has been launched by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, and a deputy chief prosecutor and two public prosecutors have been assigned to illuminate the incident.

Tunc said, "Efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects behind the attack are ongoing. The investigation is being conducted comprehensively and with precision."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us