Two unidentified armed men opened fire on people during Sunday services at a church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing one, officials have confirmed.

During Sunday services at Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighbourhood, two armed assailants opened fire on attendees at around 11:40 local time, killing one person, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.

“A large-scale investigation” is under way to catch the suspects, Yerlikaya stated on X, adding: “We strongly condemn this heinous attack.”

The reasons for the attack are still unknown.

Following the attack, the police cordoned off the entire area in an attempt to apprehend the attackers. Citizens are not permitted to approach the scene due to security precautions.

“Those who threaten the peace and security of our citizens will never achieve their goals,” Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Omer Celik said in a brief statement on X.

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc made a statement following the attack, announcing that an investigation has been launched by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, and a deputy chief prosecutor and two public prosecutors have been assigned to illuminate the incident.

Tunc said, "Efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects behind the attack are ongoing. The investigation is being conducted comprehensively and with precision."

