AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Haiti hopeful for Kenyan police deployment despite court ban
The government of Haiti said in a statement Sunday that it was "following developments in Kenya and expects a swift and positive outcome."
Haiti hopeful for Kenyan police deployment despite court ban
1,000 Kenyan police personnel were expected to be deployed. Photo: Kenya Police Service / Others
January 29, 2024

Haiti's government says it remains hopeful for a "swift and positive outcome," after a Kenyan court ruled against Nairobi's plan to deploy police officers to support the island nation's security forces.

The government of Haiti said in a statement Sunday that it was "following developments in Kenya." The Kenyan government vows to challenge the high court ruling.

The ruling on Friday has thrown into doubt the future of a UN-backed multinational force long sought by Haiti's government, which has pleaded for international help to confront its spiraling security crisis.

Kenya's government had previously said it was ready to provide up to 1,000 personnel, an offer welcomed by the United States and other nations that had ruled out putting their own forces on the ground.

'Mission for humanity'

Haiti said it would "like to thank the many countries that have come forward to offer various types of aid to restore order and security as soon as possible."

Kenyan President William Ruto has described his country's undertaking as a "mission for humanity," in step with its long record of contributing to peacekeeping missions abroad.

The Western hemisphere's poorest nation, Haiti has been in turmoil for years, with armed gangs taking over parts of the country and unleashing brutal violence, leaving the economy and public health system in tatters.

The 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise plunged the country further into chaos. No elections have taken place since 2016 and the presidency remains vacant.

Outgunned and outnumbered

The multinational mission -- initially approved for one year -- had envisioned Kenyan police on the offensive with their Haitian counterparts, who are outnumbered and outgunned by gang members.

The UN Security Council approved the mission in early October.

In the statement, Haiti urged its citizens "to remain calm, to support our security forces and not to allow themselves to be intimidated by disinformation campaigns and threats of violence."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us