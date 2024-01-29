The European Union on Monday criticised Niger for refusing to allow entry to the head of its departing civilian crisis management mission in the country and demanded an explanation.

"The EU takes note of the point-blank refusal to grant access to Nigerien territory" last week of EUCAP Sahel Mali mission chief Katja Dominik, a European Commission spokesperson said.

Brussels has "requested explanations from the transition authorities" in Niamey, the spokesperson added.

Niger is ruled by a military regime following a coup in July.

Passports confiscated

The authorities decided in December to order out the EU's two security and defence missions in the country, including EUCAP Sahel Mali, which had been operating there since 2012.

But they left unchallenged an EU withdrawal plan that runs to June 3, 2024 and which Brussels deems to include access by EUCAP personnel to the country during that period.

The agreement "provides that entries and exits of EUCAP staff be facilitated," the commission spokeswoman said.

The EU also "took note" that Niger's authorities confiscated the passports of several members of the mission who arrived in Niamey on January 24, she said.

Severing ties with Western partners

Since taking power and toppling elected President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger's military leaders have been cutting ties with Western partners of the ousted government.

After herding French forces out last month, they are now casting about for new allies and have become closer to Russia, which has stepped in militarily and politically.

Niger, along with Burkina Faso and Mali, which have also been taken over by military regimes, on Sunday announced their withdrawal from the West African bloc, ECOWAS, which had suspended their membership.

The three land-locked countries are prey to armed insurgent groups.

Niger's military leaders, wrestling with high food prices and a scarcity of medicines, have said they want up to three years for a transition back to civilian rule.

