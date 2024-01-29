WORLD
1 MIN READ
King Charles leaves hospital after prostate treatment
King Charles III of the United Kingdom has been discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.
King Charles leaves hospital after prostate treatment
King Charles III will need "a period of private recuperation," the Buckingham Palace said on January 29, 2014. / Photo: Reuters
January 29, 2024

King Charles on Monday left the London Clinic private hospital after treatment related to an enlarged prostate.

The king's departure follows a three-night stay at the central London hospital, where he underwent a procedure to address his prostate condition.

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, also left the same hospital on Monday morning, nearly two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Unlike the king's brief visit, Princess Catherine's recovery journey is expected to be more prolonged, with sources indicating that she will require several months of rest and recuperation.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said the king has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements "to allow for a period of private recuperation."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us