King Charles on Monday left the London Clinic private hospital after treatment related to an enlarged prostate.

The king's departure follows a three-night stay at the central London hospital, where he underwent a procedure to address his prostate condition.

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, also left the same hospital on Monday morning, nearly two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Unlike the king's brief visit, Princess Catherine's recovery journey is expected to be more prolonged, with sources indicating that she will require several months of rest and recuperation.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said the king has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements "to allow for a period of private recuperation."

