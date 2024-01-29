AFRICA
Nigerian air force kills suspected kidnappers
The Nigerian air force said on Monday that it had killed dozens of suspected kidnappers in the northwestern state of Kaduna.
Nigeria has been battling a persistent insecurity problem, particularly in the northern part of the country. / Photo: Reuters
The Nigerian air force has killed dozens of suspected kidnappers in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

The air force's director of public information Edward Gabkwet said on Monday that the security personnel acted on intelligence.

The suspected kidnappers were fatally struck in Birnin Gwari municipality within Kaduna State.

Gabkwet said that members of the syndicate had attacked residents within the municipality on Saturday and abducted several people.

'Precision strike'

He added that on Monday, the suspects were spotted "moving in a convoy of about 15 motorcycles, each with at least two armed terrorists."

Gabkwet said military officers tracked down the suspects to a place they had "converged" and eliminated them "in a precision strike."

The air force did not give an exact number of casualties, but said "several" were killed.

Nigeria, which is facing an insecurity problem, particularly in the north, has ramped up its efforts against kidnap for ransom, banditry and militant insurgency.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
