Gunmen on motorcycles killed 22 people in an attack on a village in western Niger near the border with Mali, local sources told AFP news agency.

The Sunday attack targeted the village of Motogatta in the vast Tillaberi region where Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso, and where militant groups have been active for years.

"Unfortunately, 22 people died in the attack, including some self-defence militiamen," a local elected official said.

The toll was confirmed by a resident of a nearby town.

Evening raid

The official said that the attackers arrived on motorbikes in the village around 4pm (1500 GMT).

"They started shooting, killing people on the spot," he said.

Niger is battling two insurgencies - a spillover in its southeast from a long-running conflict in neighbouring Nigeria, and an offensive in the west by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso.

Deteriorating security

When military leaders overthrew democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, they cited the deterioration of the security situation in the country as justification.

On December 17, coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani said the security situation was "progressively normalising" after the army's "multiple successes" in quelling unrest.

