AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gunmen on motorcycles kill scores in Niger village raid
The casualties included self-defence militiamen in the Sunday evening attack, an official said.
Gunmen on motorcycles kill scores in Niger village raid
Villages in Tillaberi region, which borders Mali and Burkina Faso, have witnessed regular attacks by gunmen. Photo / Reuters
January 30, 2024

Gunmen on motorcycles killed 22 people in an attack on a village in western Niger near the border with Mali, local sources told AFP news agency.

The Sunday attack targeted the village of Motogatta in the vast Tillaberi region where Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso, and where militant groups have been active for years.

"Unfortunately, 22 people died in the attack, including some self-defence militiamen," a local elected official said.

The toll was confirmed by a resident of a nearby town.

Evening raid

The official said that the attackers arrived on motorbikes in the village around 4pm (1500 GMT).

"They started shooting, killing people on the spot," he said.

Niger is battling two insurgencies - a spillover in its southeast from a long-running conflict in neighbouring Nigeria, and an offensive in the west by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso.

Deteriorating security

When military leaders overthrew democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, they cited the deterioration of the security situation in the country as justification.

On December 17, coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani said the security situation was "progressively normalising" after the army's "multiple successes" in quelling unrest.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us