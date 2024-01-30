WORLD
The Titanic mystery
One of the most famous maritime tragedies in the world in more than a century is the sinking of the British ship, the Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean. For over a century, the Titanic wreckage has never been removed from the ocean's depths. Its removal from the seafloor is forbidden by several regulations. Oceanographers have also pointed out that the hostile sea environment has wreaked havoc on the ship's remains after more than a century beneath the surface. The Titanic was one of the most famous ships in history. It launched on April 10th, 1912, on its first voyage from Southampton, England, to New York.
January 30, 2024
