No Russians deployed to fight insurgents: Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso's transitional president Captain Ibrahim Traore has said there are no Russian soldiers currently deployed in the West African country.
Burkina Faso's transitional leader Ibrahim Traore says elections will be held in the country once insecurity is contained. / Photo: AA               / Others
January 31, 2024

Burkina Faso's transitional President Captain Ibrahim Traore said on Wednesday that no Russians had been deployed in the country to fight militant extremists, but did not rule it out in the future.

Burkina Faso has been caught for several years in a spiral of militant violence perpetrated by groups, which were already operating against neighbouring Mali and Niger.

Traore, who came to power after a 2022 coup, has focused on a strong security response to the attacks.

"There is no Russian in the field to fight. For the moment, we fight alone, they support us in terms of logistical training, tactical training," Traore said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday on a journalist's YouTube channel.

Instructors

"If there's a need, they will come to the field to fight."

Traore said the Russian presence in Burkina Faso was limited to instructors who had come to "instruct the military on the equipment."

Since coming to power in September 2022, the ruling junta has distanced itself from traditional partner France and moved closer to Russia.

Traore said that trainers from other countries, including China, were also present in the West African country.

Defence pact

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger set up a mutual defence pact, the Alliance of Sahel States, in September and announced on Sunday they were quitting the Economic Community of West African States.

"Our route is a path of no-return. (ECOWAS) is over!" he said.

Asked about elections this year in Burkina Faso, the military leader said security was not yet assured to enable polls to be held.

"Elections concern all Burkina... there must be a minimum of security," Traore added.

SOURCE:AFP
