Liberia probes security breach after man grabbed President Boakai
The breach captured on video has sparked public outrage, with calls to immediately overhaul the president’s security detail.
Liberia's Boakai continued his activities at the ceremony despite the incident. Photo: Daily Observer / Others
February 1, 2024

Liberia’s presidency says an investigation has begun after an unidentified man approach President Joseph Boakai from behind, grab his chest, and nearly knock him over.

The president was left ‘’momentarily exposed’’ while he attended a university convocation ceremony in Margibi County, North Central Liberia, the president's spokesperson said.

“There was a breach involving an individual who appeared to be intoxicated, and the Executive Protective Service is investigating the incident to prevent any future breach of security,” Presidential Press Secretary Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana said in a statement.

Overhaul calls

Boakai, who became Liberia's president on January 22, was greeting officials at the 19th convocation ceremony of the United Methodist University when a man wearing a white long-sleeved shirt broke his security shield.

Despite the incident, President Boakai continued with his planned activities at the ceremony.

The breach captured on video and circulated on social media has sparked public outrage, with calls for an immediate overhaul of the president’s security detail.

Joseph Boakai became Liberia's president after defeating incumbent and former international football star George Weah in a runoff on November 18, 2023.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
