By Charles Mgbolu

By the end of Saturday, February 3rd, four out of the eight teams still in the AFCON 2023 tournament will be packing up and heading home and the other four proceed to the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, losing teams do not get a second chance of redemption.

The four winning teams will progress to the semifinals due to take place on Wednesday, February 7.

Losing teams at the semis will play in the 3rd Place match while the winners progress to the final on Sunday February 11.

Nigeria vs. Angola

Nigeria's Super Eagles will face Angola in the opening quarterfinals on Friday at the famous Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

Angola will be hoping to up the ante with their formidable attack when they go against one of the tournament’s favourites.

''Angola come into this tournament as a very motivated team but Nigeria that had a lot of criticism when the tournament started are maturing at the right stage of the tournament,'' Tebogo Mokubung, a football analyst in Johannesburg tells TRT Afrika.

''Nigeria will see a flurry of creative attacks from the Angolans and if their defence has a weak link then we will be seeing many goals,'' warns Ladi Egbedire, a Nigerian sports analyst.

The Super Eagles will however count on the formidable partnership of Osimhen and Lookman in the attack to hopefully seal victory for Nigeria.

D.R. Congo vs. Guinea

D.R. Congo will have to survive a fiery test when they meet Guinea in the quarterfinals. Their only victory in the tournament so far was against Egypt in a penalty shootout.

Mohamed Bayo has twice been the saviour for Guinea in this tournament. He scored against Cameroon to help them secure a point and helped secure victory in the clash against Equatorial Guinea in the round of 16.

''In the past, DR Congo had an upper hand against the Guineans and this might tilt that encounter in their favour. I feel the Congolese will be bolstered by their past records,'' says Egbedire.

The game will be played on Friday, February 2, at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Mali vs. Cotê d'Ivoire

The hosts put up a strong performance to eliminate defending champions, Senegal on penalties in the round of 16.

This followed a disappointing end to their group stage campaign, where they conceded five goals, losing to both Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

Cotê d’Ivoire will be hoping to make amends with the return of Sébastien Haller from injury.

Mali, despite a shaky performance in the group stage, put up an improved performance against neighbouring Burkina Faso in the round of 16.

Their quarterfinal game takes place on February 3 at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Cape Verde vs. South Africa

Unbeaten Cape Verde will also play South Africa on February 3 at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Cape Verde fearlessly eliminated 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco, in the round of 16.

South Africa have not been as consistent in victory and will be counting on Evidence Makgopa, Percy Tau, and Themba Zwane to deliver against Cape Verde.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.