Women blocked access to central Conakry on Thursday before being joined by other demonstrators in a spontaneous and rare protest in Guinea, the AFP and news websites report.

Small groups of women set up roadblocks early using stones as traffic into the city centre built up.

Young men joined the demonstration and threw stones at security forces, who responded with tear gas.

The protest kicked off in a neighbourhood which was one of the worst hit by a huge fire in Guinea's main fuel depot in December.

Fuel depot fire

Twenty-five people died in the blaze, which also left the economy reeling, with inflation rising, petrol rationed and no trucks moving merchandise.

The women demanded the help that had been promised after the fire to repair their homes, the AFP correspondent at the scene and local media said.

They also protested against price hikes for basic goods, repression of the opposition and curbs on the internet.

The demonstrators were later dispersed and the roads cleared, GuineeNews website reported.

Demonstrations banned

Guinea has been led since September 2021 by a military junta that deposed the country 's first democratically-elected president.

The ruling junta banned all demonstrations in 2022 and has arrested a number of opposition leaders, civil society members and the press.

Internet access has been restricted for several weeks.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.