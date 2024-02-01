Kenya's President William Ruto has held telephone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the war in Gaza.

"I have expressed Kenya's concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza where loss of lives has reached unacceptable levels," President Ruto said in a post on X, formerly Twitter on Thursday.

"I underscored Kenya’s belief in a two-state solution that would allow a peaceful side-by-side existence of the states of Israel and Palestine," he added.

Israel mounted an offensive on Gaza since a surprise attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on October 7. The Israeli onslaught has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians and injured over 66,000.

About 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

South Africa case

In his post, Rutosaid he washopeful of an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza but said "all forms of terrorism.. must be eradicated."

The talks between the two leaders come after South Africa filed a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) late last month and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza

The court last week ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza. It also ordered Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

The African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomed the measures ordered by the court and urged Israel to comply.

