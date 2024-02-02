AFRICA
Somalia bans single-use plastic bags
The government says it is supporting businesses in finding materials that can replace single-use plastic bags.
Plastic bags harm both the environment and life. Photo: AP / AP
February 2, 2024

Somalia has announced a ban on single-use plastic bags beginning from the end of June.

The Environment and Climate Change Ministry said Mogadishu has “completely banned the import, export, manufacture, trade, and use of single-use bags in Somalia starting June 30, 2024."

The ministry urged companies and entrepreneurs in Somalia to invent alternatives to plastic bags that do not harm the environ ment.

It said the government is supporting businesses in finding materials that can replace single-use plastic bags.

Climate change enthusiasts and environmental activists have welcomed the decision.

Land and marine life

Somalia Representative of the Nordic International Support Foundation, Kassim Gabowduale, said single-use plastics have wreaked havoc across the country and endangered life on land and in the marine environment.

He said plastic bags have become the main source of pollution, killing land animals and those in the sea.

“The absence of waste management in Somalia especially in major cities is to blame for people dumping waste, especially plastic in the oceans," he said.

He added that the ban will reduce the harm caused to the environment in Somalia.

Diversion of attention

“This is a timely move as it will save life both on land and in the marine environment,” he said.

Abdullahi A. Hassan, executive director for the Community Action for Climate Change (CACC), a local non-profit, said the ban is long overdue primarily due to the country's challenging statehood and limited resources.

“Years of conflict and instability have understandably diverted attention and resources away from environmental concerns," he said.

Hassan said the lack of knowledge and awareness about the detrimental effects of plastic pollution may have further delayed action.

$10 million commitment

Plastic bags, due to their lightweight nature, which can be easily carried by wind and water, lead to widespread littering in cities, rural areas, and water bodies in Somalia.

“This litter pollutes the environment, including beaches, rivers, and agricultural lands. The plastics have had a detrimental effect on the environment in the country,” added Hassan.

Somalia has bee n working toward building measures to protect its biodiversity.

President Hassan Sheikh Mahamud committed $10 million to tackling climate change, desertification and protecting biodiversity in 2023.

Africa is increasingly exposed to climate shocks, although it only contributes 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

SOURCE:AA
