AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya vows accountability for gas explosion in capital
At least there people were killed and nearly 300 others injured in the massive blast.
Kenya vows accountability for gas explosion in capital
Forensic experts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrive at the scene of an explosion at a makeshift gas cylinder refilling depot. / Photo: Reuters
February 2, 2024

Those responsible for a deadly gas blast and fire that tore through a residential area of the Kenyan capital Nairobi will be "held accountable", the deputy president said Friday.

"As we call for caution and adherence to the rule of law, those culpable in this unacceptable occurrence will be held accountable," Rigathi Gachagua said on X, formerly Twitter, after the disaster that killed three people and injured 280.

Gachagua said the "tragic and unfortunate incident... has caused deep agony and great pain to many families", after visiting the site in the Embakasi area of southeastern Nairobi.

At least there people were killed and nearly 300 others injured in the massive blast. It happened when a truck laden with gas exploded.

Kenya’s senate is to summon officials at the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), including its CEO, in the aftermath of the blast, according to Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna.

Embakasi residents have said it was a disaster in waiting because of the number of gas depots in the heavily populated area.

The Petroleum Institute of East Africa said the explosion occurred on an "illegal LPG refilling and storage site" whose owner and some customers had been convicted and sentenced in May 2023.

It said the proprietor continued operating the facility "without even the bare minimum safety standards and qualified LPG personnel as required by law".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us