TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Farewell ceremony held for Ax-3 mission crew on Int'l Space Station
The crew, including the first Turkish space traveler Alper Gezeravci, is expected to leave the ISS on Saturday at 1100GMT and the journey back to Earth will take 12 hours.
Farewell ceremony held for Ax-3 mission crew on Int'l Space Station
Gezeravci, speaking at the ceremony, said that his mission was the starting point of Türkiye's space journey. / Photo: AA
February 2, 2024

A farewell ceremony was organised at 1450GMT for the Axiom-3 space mission crew, including the first Turkish space traveler Alper Gezeravci, before leaving the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew is expected to leave the ISS on Saturday at 1100GMT and the journey back to Earth will take 12 hours.

The planned landing is expected to take place at one of seven potential sites in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the US state of Florida, and the Gulf of Mexico to the west.

The Ax-3 mission was launched on January 18 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket of private space company SpaceX, and docked with the International Space Station on January 19.

The crew was responsible for conducting over 30 scientific experiments.

Turkish space journey

Gezeravci, speaking at the ceremony, said that his mission was the starting point of Türkiye's space journey.

"I felt really honoured and privileged to be a part of this great team over here," he said, adding: "I would like to pay my deepest appreciation to the expedition crew."

He also said he is grateful to Türkiye for its decision to step into the "manned space mission."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us