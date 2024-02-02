TÜRKİYE
Ankara expects Sweden to meet its obligations under tripartite memorandum
In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson exchange views on “Sweden's NATO accession process, the fight against terrorism, Türkiye-Sweden relations, as well as regional and global matters,”
The Turkish parliament on January 23 ratified Sweden's membership in a 287 to 55 vote. / Photo: AA Archive
February 2, 2024

The Turkish president and Swedish prime minister discussed bilateral relations and regional and global matters, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has said.

In a phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ulf Kristersson exchanged views on “Sweden's NATO accession process, the fight against terrorism, Türkiye-Sweden relations, as well as regional and global matters,” the directorate said in a statement on Friday.

Erdogan told the Swedish leader that Ankara believes that Stockholm will fulfil its obligations arising from the tripartite memorandum in line with the spirit of alliance following its accession to NATO.

“Stressing the importance of Sweden providing the necessary support to Türkiye in its fight against terrorism, President Erdogan pointed out that the two countries should begin to implement the Security Cooperation Mechanism,” the statement added.

Sweden's NATO bid

The law passed by the Turkish parliament approving Sweden's NATO membership was published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette on January 25, finalising the ratification, the country's Communications Directorate said.

President Erdogan signed the presidential decree on the Nordic country's accession to the military alliance and approved the relevant protocol. The law has come into effect.

The Turkish parliament on January 23 ratified Sweden's membership in a 287 to 55 vote.

Admission of a new member requires the unanimous support of all NATO members, and Hungary is now the only ally that has not yet ratified Sweden's accession.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022 following the start of Russia's war on Ukraine earlier that year.

Finland joined the alliance as its 31st member in April 2023.

SOURCE:AA
