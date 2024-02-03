AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Somalia: African Union troops complete second phase of pullout
The AU peacekeeping force known as ATMIS, handed over seven forward operating bases to the internationally-backed government and shut two others.
The first two phases of the AU troops' withdrawal saw a reduction of 5,000 soldiers. Photo: Others / Others
February 3, 2024

The African Union's peacekeeping force in Somalia says the second phase of a drawdown involving 3,000 troops has been completed after a four-month delay.

Following several major reversals against al-Shabaab insurgents,the Mogadishu government had requested a three-month "technical pause" in the drawdown scheduled to be carried out by last September.

"The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)... has completed Phase Two drawdown, which involved reducing the troop count by 3,000 soldiers," the force said in a statement on Friday.

ATMIS handed over seven forward operating bases to the internationally-backed government and shut two others.

14,000 troops remain

"We will soon start preparations for the next phase, Phase Three, to reduce our numbers by 4,000 troops in June," said Lieutenant General Sam Okiding.

The first two phases of the withdrawal saw a reduction of 5,000 soldiers. Some 14,600 members drawn from Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda are still deployed in Somalia.

Under a UN calendar, ATMIS will have pulled out totally from the Horn of Africa nation by the end of the year, handing over to Somali security forces.

Continued attacks

ATMIS was given a more offensive remit when it took over in April 2022 from a predecessor force known as AMISOM, set up in 2007 to support the fragile Somali government against the insurgency.

Al-Shabaab was driven out of Somalia's main towns and cities over 2011-2012, but retains power in large swathes of rural areas.

It continues to carry out attacks against security and civilian targets, including in the capital.

SOURCE:AFP
