Police manhunt for gang that killed Nigerian monarch, kidnapped wife
The gang killed King Peter Aremu Onikoro of Koro-Ekiti in Kwara State after invading his palace.
Soldiers have also joined in the manhunt for the gang. Photo / Kwara state / Others
February 3, 2024

Police in Nigeria's northern state of Kwara have launched a manhunt for a gang that invaded a palace and killed a traditional monarch and abducted two people, including the king's wife.

The gunmen stormed the palace of King Peter Aremu Onikoro of Koro-Ekiti in Kwara State on Thursday, police spokesperson Ejire Adeyemi-Tohun told journalists.

"The gunmen invaded the residence of the traditional ruler in the evening and killed him, and went away with his wife," she said.

Adeyemi-Tohun said police have started an investigation to track the abductors of the queen and another person.

The Kwara State government said Governor AbdulRahman AbdilRazaq described the attack as "abominable" and a "shocking development."

He asked security agencies to track down the killers and kidnappers.

It comes one week after the killing of two monarchs in southwest Ekiti State. The two traditional rulers were returning to their domains after a security meeting when gunmen opened fire.

Ek iti State and Kwara State are neighbors.

SOURCE:AA
