AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tunisians vote in second round of local elections
More than 4 million voters are eligible to cast their ballot in Sunday's polls to choose local representatives.
Tunisians vote in second round of local elections
Voters are choosing local representatives. Photo: AA / Others
February 4, 2024

Voting began in Tunisia’s second local elections on Sunday amid a boycott by opposition political parties.

Polling stations in 785 electoral districts across the country opened at 8.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and will close at 6.00 p.m., according to the country’s electoral commission.

More than 4 million voters are eligible to cast their ballot in Sunday's polls to choose local representatives, according to data from the election commission.

Voter turnout in the first round of the election, held on Dec. 24, was 11.84% three hours before the polling stations closed, according to electoral commission chief Farouk Bouasker.

Election boycott

Parties across the political spectrum vowed to boycott the election, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Tunisia has been in the throes of deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

The elections will result in the establishment of local, regional and district councils, allowing for the creation of the second chamber.

Opponents of President Saied have called for a boycott of Sunday's election, calling them "illegal" and "imposed."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us