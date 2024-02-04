AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian school pupils freed after seven days with kidnappers
Gunmen ambushed a bus carrying more than a dozen schoolchildren and took away six pupils under the age of ten.
Nigerian school pupils freed after seven days with kidnappers
Nigerian security forces have been struggling to contain a surge in kidnappings. Photo / AFP / Others
February 4, 2024

Six kidnapped pupils and three teachers of a primary school in Ekiti, south-west Nigeria, have regained their freedom, according to the police.

The abductees were rescued in the early hours of Sunday.

Gunmen ambushed a bus carrying more than a dozen schoolchildren on Monday, January 29, and took away the victims, including the bus driver, authorities said.

It was not made clear how they were rescued—if any ransom was paid or arrests were made.

Casualty

The Ekiti State Police Command Spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, in statement on Sunday morning, however, noted the bus driver was dead.

“All victims were rescued today at about 1.30am, but unfortunately, we lost the driver who was suspectedly killed by the abductors,” said Ekiti State Police Command Spokesperson Sunday Abutu.

Armed gangs have been abducting villagers, road travellers, and students in return for ransom as Africa's most populous nation grapples with widespread insecurity, which also includes a long-running insurgency in the northeast.

President Bola Tinubu, whose focus has been reviving a struggling economy, has been under increased scrutiny over a wave of abductions across Nigeria, including on the outskirts of the country's capital, Abuja.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us