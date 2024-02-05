AFRICA
Geingob: Namibian interim president appoints VP
Interim president of Namibia Dr. Nangolo Mbumba has also declared a period of national mourning until the date of late president Hage Geingob's funeral.
Namibia interim president Nangolo Mbumba appoints Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Vice-President. / Photo: Reuters
February 5, 2024

Namibia's interim president Dr. Nangolo Mbumba has appointed Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Vice President, a day after he was sworn in following the death of president Hage Geingob on Sunday.

Dr. Nandi's new role will be to advise the president, among others until the presidential and parliamentary elections are held and new government is formed at the end of the year.

Until her appointment, 71-year-old Dr. Nandi was Namibia's Deputy-Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. The veteran politician also served as a member of parliament since 1990.

In March 2023, late president Hage Geingob named Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the candidate of the ruling Swapo party in the forthcoming elections.

Hage Geingob who was Namibia's longest-serving president, died in the early hours of Sunday with his wife and children by his side at a hospital in the capital Windhoek where he was receiving treatment from his medical team, the presidency had said.

Interim President Mbumba, who was sworn in hours after the death of President Geingob, has proclaimed a period of national mourning beginning on Monday, February 5, and ending on the date of the late president's funeral. No official date has been announced for the funeral.

Flags will fly at half-mast in honour of the 82-year-old late president described by many as visionary and an anti-apartheid leader.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
