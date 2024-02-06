Almost four in 10 people in Sudan now face acute hunger according to the UN migration agency (IOM) and top rights experts.

The country is facing one of the fastest unfolding crises globally with about 25 million people – including over 14 million children – in dire need of humanitarian assistance and support.

Backing global calls for a ceasefire, IOM warns that every moment of continued violence, puts more lives at risk.

At least13,000 people have been killed and 33,000 others injured since fighting started between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.

The war has pushed more than 1.7 million people into neighbouring countries and uprooted some 10 million in total.

The head of the United Nations refugee agency Filipo Grandi warns that if a cease-fire agreement isn't signed soon between Sudan's warring sides and relief efforts aren't strengthened, refugees will look for safety beyond Sudan's neighbouring countries,

"The Europeans are always so worried about people coming across the Mediterranean. Well, I have a warning for them that if they don't support more refugees coming out of Sudan, even displaced people inside Sudan, we will see onward movements of people towards Libya, Tunisia and across the Mediterranean," Filippo said on Monday.

"There is no doubt."

Four in 10 face acute hunger

Echoing those concerns, top rights experts who report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva said that almost four in 10 people in Sudan now face acute hunger – 17.7 million in all.

The Special Rapporteurs and Independent Experts warned that the ongoing conflict had worsened communal tensions.

Equally concerning are the lack of resources and lack of international aid, which have “significantly increased the risk of violence between host communities and IDPs”, the rights experts said, referring to internally displaced people.

They warned that the elderly, people with disabilities, women and girls are “falling victims of targeted attacks by the members of the host community”.

In a statement, IOM insisted that aid “must reach the millions in need. People must be able to access food, fuel, medicines and other critical supplies and services. People trying to flee, and access assistance should be able to do so safely.”

