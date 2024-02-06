AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ecowas urges Senegal to restore election calendar
Lawmakers voted on Monday to extend President Macky Sall’s tenure following his decision to postpone the country's election.
Ecowas urges Senegal to restore election calendar
Senegal's President Macky Sall is facing opposition for the decision to postpone elections. Photo: AFP / AFP
February 6, 2024

West Africa's main economic and political bloc ECOWAS has urged Senegalese politicians to urgently take measures to re-establish an electoral calendar in line with the constitution after parliament delayed the February 25 presidential vote to December.

The bloc added in a statement on Tuesday that it was following the situation with concern, and called on both politicians and the public to help promote peace.

Lawmakers late on Monday approved a last-minute amendment to hold the vote on December 15, sealing an extension of President Macky Sall's mandate that has sparked street protests and international alarm.

The surprise postponement has dismayed those who thought Senegal would stick to a standard electoral course - something that has become increasingly uncommon in West Africa, where ECOWAS is grappling with the fallout of a series of military takeovers in other countries in recent years.

Sall, who is not standing in the vote and has reached the constitutional limit of two terms in power, has said the delay was necessary due to a dispute over the candi date list and alleged corruption within the constitutional body that handled the list.

The opposition have launched various legal challenges that could lead to prolonged wrangling in the courts.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us