The South African Weather Service has warned that an ongoing heatwave capable of having ‘’adverse effects’’ on people in some parts of the country will continue.

The Weather Service said temperatures in areas such as Hammanskraal, Gauteng Province, could reach as high as 37 degrees Celsius.

“It is against this background that we call on residents to be aware of adverse effects that may be caused by extended exposure to extreme heat weather conditions. The effects may include dehydration, heat exhaustion, and, in severe circumstances, heat stroke,” Charles Mabaso, a spokesperson for South Africa Emergency Services, said in a statement.

Residents were advised to ‘’wear loose clothing, keep an eye on vulnerable individuals, and ensure that children or animals are not left in parked vehicles.’’

Dangerous levels

In 2023, high levels of heat waves were recorded across Africa with temperatures in Morocco reaching 50 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit for the first time in April.

Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal and Mauritania also recorded temperatures exceeding 84.67°F in 2023.

Heatwaves are also a major contributing factor to wild and uncontrollable fires in Africa, which often lead to loss of lives and property.

Wildfires raging across Algeria during a blistering heatwave killed more than 30 people in April 2023 and forced mass evacuations.

Also in 2023, South Africans recorded a loss of 1 billion Rand ($53 million) worth in crops and livestock following devastating wildfires, according to Agri SA, South Africa's largest agricultural body.

