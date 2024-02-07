Egypt have put twin brothers Hossam Hassan and Ibrahim Hassan in charge of its national football team.

Hossam Hassan will take over as coach and Ibrahim Hassan as team director, the Egyptian Football Association said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Hossam, the country’s all-time top scorer with 68 goals, will succeed Portuguese coach Rui Vitória, who was sacked after the team’s disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The seven-time Africa Cup title holders failed to win a game in the 34th edition of the tournament taking place in Côte d'Ivoire and were knocked out by Congo in a dramatic penalty shootout in the round of 16.

Cairo-born Hossam Hassan, who played as a striker, helped Egypt hoist three of those titles.

He played mostly for Egyptian club Al Ahly, with a sojourn at PAOK in Greece and Swiss team Neuchâtel Xamax. He also played for other Egyptian clubs before retiring in 2008.

Hossam has coached many Egyptian clubs and the Jordan national team. His brother, Ibrahim Hassan, a former defender, also played for Egypt and alongside Hossam at various clubs.

The semifinals of the tournament take place on Wednesday February 7, with Nigeria meeting South Africa and DRC clashing with Côte d'Ivoire.

