By Dayo Yussuf

Cancer tests people in ways nobody can prepare for. Strength, faith, resilience, willpower and compassion are called into question as the body struggles and the mind wavers.

Kenyan Kevin Mwachiro has been through all this and more. "It will be nine years this October," he says of the day he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

A typical day in sunny Nairobi had started with him stepping out for a jog at a botanic park near his home.

A sudden sharp stab of pain in his back brought him down to his knees. As he would learn over the next few days, it was just the beginning of a journey of unimaginable torment.

"I was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. Long story short, the doctors ran a battery of tests and then told me I had multiple myeloma," Kevin, who is now in remission, tells TRT Afrika.

In multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells build up in the bone marrow, comprising the soft matter inside our bones where blood cells are made.

The intrusive cancer cells quickly crowd out healthy blood cells. Instead of making helpful antibodies, the cancer cells produce proteins that rebel against the body.

Kevin had little knowledge of the disease at the time. As if the thought of battling an unseen enemy coursing through his body wasn't frightening enough, he was aware that cancer treatment would be a long haul, and expensive.

"I immediately felt guilty, thinking about how this disease had suddenly heaped a burden on my family. The first thing I needed to combat was guilt, not multiple myeloma," recounts Kevin.

Mind over matter

Although cities like Nairobi now have advanced facilities for cancer treatment and palliative care, it remains an expensive proposition for most. This is also true for most other African countries.

The majority of people diagnosed with the disease lose hope right at the start. There is the option of travelling abroad, especially to countries like India that offer cheaper treatment, but even that is something not everyone can afford.

As Kevin testifies, counselling patients and their families to avoid panic is the key to successful cancer management. "Cancer doesn't mean sure death, and that's something people need to be told," he explains.

"If people are convinced that your chances of survival are higher if you are diagnosed early, they wouldn't look at cancer as a death sentence."

Kevin also believes that irrespective of the quality of treatment, it might not work if the mind isn't prepared to handle the uncertainty.

"I had an aunt whom we buried the same month before my diagnosis, and I just told myself, 'I am not going down. This will not be my story.' I kicked into survival mode after the early jitters. That helped me a lot," he tells TRT Afrika.

Spiralling cases

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa's cancer load has been spiking alarmingly.

In 2020, approximately 1.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed on the continent. Around 700,000 deaths were reported.

Almost half of the new cases among adults in Africa are breast, cervical, prostate, colorectal, and liver cancers.

The good news is that healthcare has made rapid strides in dealing with the cancer spiral, including prevention.

"We commend the progress made in cancer prevention and care in our region. For instance, 17 countries on the continent have introduced high-performance screening in line with WHO recommendations," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa, says.

But regardless of these advancements, getting people to comply with cancer-specific prevention and care protocols is a challenge.

According to experts, many African communities lag in adhering to vaccination schedules and participating in trials, which sets back years of research.

Kevin says the accent should be on ensuring people hear the message – that scientific research has advanced by leaps and bounds, and several cancers are now considered preventable.

"Right now, we have the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer, but the uptake is very slow. Every girl in Kenya should be on that vaccine...every girl," he says.

Focus on caregivers

Healthcare experts emphasise that cancer treatment doesn't involve just doctors, nurses and patients.

Kevin agrees that it is imperative to build a proper support system. "I don't think we appreciate enough the caregivers and others who see us through the journey, especially on the bad days," he says.

"Surround yourself with people who will build your spirit and not discourage you. Look for cheerleaders who will root for you. There is no room for negativity," he advises those going through the pangs of cancer treatment.

Between 2022 and 2024, the theme for World Cancer Day on February 4 was "Close the cancer gap". The campaign closed with a vow to pressure governments into prioritising cancer care. According to WHO, the theme encompasses the global demand for countries to invest more in cancer prevention and care.

For inspiration, there is Kevin's story – and that of millions of others across the world who have fought and won against cancer.

