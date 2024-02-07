BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigerian cabinet holds emergency meetings over cost of living
Ministers of finance, information, budget and national planning and agriculture took part in the meetings.
The central bank has been devaluing the naira to bolster investment. Photo / Reuters
February 7, 2024

Nigeria's cabinet ministers have held emergency meetings over the economy and food prices as the government comes under pressure over the fallout from President Bola Tinubu's reforms.

Protests broke out on Monday in northern Niger state where demonstrators, mostly women and youths, blocked a major road in the state capital Minna to demand help over living costs.

Since coming to office in May, Tinubu has ended a fuel subsidy and currency controls, leading to a tripling of petrol prices and a spike in living costs as the naira slides sharply against the dollar.

Ministers of finance, information, budget and national planning, agriculture as well as the national security advisor, central bank director and other senior aides took part in the meetings which began on Tuesday.

'Solution in sight'

"By the time these meetings are concluded, we'll be able to issue a definite statement on what the position of government is in this regard," Information Minister Mohammed Idris told reporters.

"All I can say is that discussions are ongoing, and very soon a solution is in sight for Nigerians."

Ministerial meetings scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday were announced as Tinubu returned to Nigeria after a brief private visit to France.

Government officials have repeatedly urged Nigerians to be patient over the reforms, which Tinubu says will bring in more foreign investment to Africa's largest economy.

Falling Naira

But the short-term impact is hitting Nigerians hard: Inflation was at 28.92$ in December, with food costs at 33.9%$, according to the national bureau of statistics.

The naira currency has fallen swiftly against the US dollar since the government ended a multi-tier exchange rate system and freed up the local currency.

Before the reforms, the naira was trading at around 450 to the dollar, but on Monday it was trading at 1,400 to the greenback, according to the central bank.

A weaker naira makes imported goods more expensive as businesses pay more for the dollars they need to bring goods into the country.

Africa's largest oil producer, Nigeria has long struggled with foreign currency liquidity as its petroleum output lags and foreign investors remain skittish.

SOURCE:AFP
