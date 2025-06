Harvard University is facing a government investigation for possible discrimination following a civil rights complaint filed by Arab and Muslim students, according to media reports.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict last October, more than 60 investigations by the US Department of Education have been launched into K-12 schools, colleges, and universities over allegations of discrimination related to shared ancestry, ABC News reported.

"We support the work of the Office of Civil Rights to ensure students' rights to access educational programs are safeguarded and will work with the office to address their questions," Jason Newton, spokesman for the Ivy League school, told the outlet.

Nature of complaints

The Muslim Legal Fund of America, which lodged the complaint on behalf of the students in January, claims that students have faced "rampant harassment and racist attacks including doxxing (cyberbullying), stalking and assault simply for being Palestinian, Muslim, and supporters of Palestinian rights."

The group also said certain students have been subjected to assault due to their wearing keffiyehs, the traditional Palestinian scarves.

"Our complaint addresses Harvard's failure to protect more than a dozen students from harassment, intimidation, and threats based solely on their status as Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and supporters of Palestinian rights," the legal fund said.

"This investigation signifies an important step toward accountability and justice for these stud ents, who all deserve the right to learn in a safe environment and the freedom to express their views," it added.