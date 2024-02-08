Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to a former member of parliament Dr. Cairo Ojougboh who died suddenly on Wednesday.

The politician died while watching the AFCON 2023 semifinal match between Nigeria and South Africa, according to local media. Nigeria won the match 4-2 on penalties to reach the final.

The exact cause of the death is unclear. President Tinubu described the demise of the former MP as ''tragic'' and sent his condolences to the deceased's family.

While watching the match in Abuja, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, a medical doctor, screamed and slumped after South Africa equalised 1-1 following a penalty awarded late in the second half, local media report, quoting family sources. All efforts to revive him in hospital failed.

Late Ojougboh was a member of the ruling APC party. ''While praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, President Tinubu comforts his family and urges them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain,'' President Tinubu's spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement on Thursday.

Opposition leader, Atiku Abubakar, also paid tribute to Cairo Ojougboh.

‘’Cairo was a shining example of patriotism; his dedication to Nigeria was unwavering, and his departure is a personal loss that leaves a void in my heart,’’ Atiku, who contested against Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, said on X.

Ojougboh was a member of the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007 and a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southern state of Delta.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.