Algeria probes fatal military helicopter crash near airport
All three military personnel on board were killed in the Wednesday night crash, the defence ministry said.
Armed forces chief General Said Chengriha ordered the investigation into the cause of the crash   / Photo: AA
February 8, 2024

Three servicemen died in a helicopter crash in central Algeria, the defence ministry said Thursday, without specifying the cause of the crash.

The Russian-made MI-171 aircraft crashed on Wednesday night around 9:00 pm local time (2000 GMT) near the airport in the oasis town of El-Meniaa, the ministry said in a statement.

All three military personnel on board - a colonel, a lieutenant colonel and a sergeant - were killed, it added.

An investigation to determine the cause of the crash was opened at the request of armed forces chief General Said Chengriha, the statement added.

In January 2023, three Algerian naval officers died when a helicopter of the same type crashed about 200 kilometres southwest of Algiers.

SOURCE:AFP
