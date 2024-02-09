Togo's parliamentary and regional elections will be held on April 13, 2024, in accordance with the electoral code and the timetable proposed by the electoral body, communications minister, Yawa Kouigan announced on Thursday.

President Faure Gnassingbe had vowed more than a year ago to hold polls within 12 months.

The last legislative elections, in 2018, were boycotted by the opposition and alleged "irregularities" during the ballot.

The opposition hopes this time to challenge the ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR) party and has called for a registration drive.

Election campaigns

The electoral campaign will take place from March 28 to April 11.

As with previous elections, members of the defence and security forces will vote 72 hours before to allow them to provide security on voting day.

In January, the Togolese National Assembly modified a law increasing the number of MPs for these legislative elections from 91 to 113.

President Gnassingbe came to power in 2005 after the death of his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadéma, who had ruled Togo for 38 years. He has since been re-elected three times in elections that were all contested by the opposition.

