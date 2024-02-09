AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Togo to hold parliamentary elections in April
Togo will hold legislative and regional elections on April 13, the government announced Thursday night on state television.
Togo to hold parliamentary elections in April
People check for their names at a polling station, during presidential election in Lome / Photo: Reuters
February 9, 2024

Togo's parliamentary and regional elections will be held on April 13, 2024, in accordance with the electoral code and the timetable proposed by the electoral body, communications minister, Yawa Kouigan announced on Thursday.

President Faure Gnassingbe had vowed more than a year ago to hold polls within 12 months.

The last legislative elections, in 2018, were boycotted by the opposition and alleged "irregularities" during the ballot.

The opposition hopes this time to challenge the ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR) party and has called for a registration drive.

Election campaigns

The electoral campaign will take place from March 28 to April 11.

As with previous elections, members of the defence and security forces will vote 72 hours before to allow them to provide security on voting day.

In January, the Togolese National Assembly modified a law increasing the number of MPs for these legislative elections from 91 to 113.

President Gnassingbe came to power in 2005 after the death of his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadéma, who had ruled Togo for 38 years. He has since been re-elected three times in elections that were all contested by the opposition.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us