AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Malawi approves visa-free entry for visitors from 79 countries
The US, Britain, France, China, Russia and members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc are among the beneficiaries.
Malawi approves visa-free entry for visitors from 79 countries
President Lazarus Chakwera has been battling an economic crisis in the country. / Photo: AA
February 9, 2024

Malawi has lifted visa requirements for visitors from 79 countries in a bid to boost tourism, President Lazarus Chakwera told Parliament on Friday.

Tourism is the third-largest source of foreign currency in the southern African nation, after tobacco and tea - but the sector is underperforming, Chakwera said.

"Chief among the factors contributing to this is our country's accessibility, which is why we have implemented the visa waiver program," he said.

"I expect our Ministry of Foreign Affairs to use this waiver to immediately begin negotiating with those countries and territories for more friendly visa terms for Malawians traveling there as a way of increasing our access to international markets for wealth creation," he added.

The United States, Britain, France, China, Russia, and members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional bloc, are among the countries benefiting from the exemption.

Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule told AFP that onerous visa requirements had been throttling the country's potential - and caused complaints.

"Our strategy is to attract investments in agriculture, tourism, and mining," Kamtukule said.

"By eliminating visa requirements for our key source markets globally, we are signalling that Malawi is open for business."

Home to abundant wildlife, including elephants, hippos and crocodiles, the landlocked nation is partially covered by the waters of Lake Malawi, Africa's third-largest freshwater lake.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us