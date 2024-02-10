AFRICA
Late Geingob: Namibia's presidency announces funeral plans
Namibia's President Hage Geingob died aged 82 / Photo: Reuters
February 10, 2024

Newly sworn-in Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba has announced the 24th of February as the funeral date of the late President Hage Geingob.

Geingob died in hospital on Sunday, February 4, at the age of 87, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

President Mbumba, while addressing journalists, said an official memorial service will be held on February 23.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will undertake a working visit to Namibia on Saturday February 10, to pay his last respects to the late Geingob, South Africa’s SABC news reports.

More tributes

Ramaphosa has hailed Geingob as Africa’s champion for peace and development.

Last year, Ramaphosa hosted Geingob to a state visit in April, and in October, Ramaphosa co-chaired the 3rd session of the South Africa-Namibia binational commission with the late Geingob.

Namibia is already observing a national mourning period starting on February 5, with national flags flying at half-mast across the country.

Neighbouring Botswana is also flying flags at half-mast, with President Mokgweetsi Masisi saying they will remain so until Geingob is laid to rest.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
