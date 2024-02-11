South Africa’s Vice President Paul Mashatile says it’s concerning that Israel continues to bomb Gaza, two weeks after the International Court of Justice ruled that it should take reasonable steps to prevent acts that might be considered genocide.

Mashatile, who was speaking at an awards ceremony that honoured distinguished South African personalities in Cape Town on Saturday night, said his country will continue to ‘’stand with Palestine.’’

“It is, however, concerning that two weeks after the court ruling, Israel has continued its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, killing hundreds of civilians, and it has failed to show that the civilian population receives adequate humanitarian aid and medical care as well as the essentials required to sustain human life, such as food, water, and electricity,” Mashatile said.

Russian Envoy to the UN Security Council Vasily Nebenzya on Saturday however praised South Africa saying the lawsuit against Israel in the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) yielded tangible results.

Unwavering support

''We will stand hand in hand with the Palestinians until they achieve their freedom,'' Mashatile said.

South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel to the ICJ in late December and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.

The UN court on Jan. 26 found South Africa's claim that Israel is committing genocide plausible.

The court issued an interim order urging Israel to stop obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and to improve the humanitarian situation.

Continued onslaught

Israel has rejected the accusations of genocide.

Despite the ICJ’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip, where at least 27,947 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 67,459 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.