At 27, Emma Theofelus has scaled the heights of public service to head Namibia's information, communication and technology (ICT) sector, becoming Africa's youngest minister.

After assuming presidential responsibilities following the demise of the late President Hage Geingob, President Nangolo Mbumba appointed Theofelus as the country's new ICT minister on February 9.

The appointment effectively made Theofelus the youngest female member of cabinet in Namibia and across Africa.

Born on March 28, 1996, Theofelus was a member of parliament and the deputy minister of ICT in Namibia before her recent rise in rank.

At the time of her appointment as deputy minister of ICT in March 2020, Theofelus was 23 and was also a board member of the National Council of Higher Education.

Rise to power

Theofelus has a Bachelors of Law (LLB) Honours Degree from the University of Namibia, alongside two diplomas in Business Management and Gender Studies.

In June 2022, she added another jewel to her crown when she became a United Nations Population Award laureate.

She is currently an Amujae Leader 2023 under the mentorship of former Liberian president Ellen Jonson-Sirleaf.

Her claim to fame was her role in advocacy where she has been championing for youth empowerment and sustainable development since 2009.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.