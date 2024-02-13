AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South Africa wants UN court to intervene on Israel's Rafah offensive
South Africa argues that the military offensive against Rafah will result in further large scale killing, harm and destruction.
South Africa wants UN court to intervene on Israel's Rafah offensive
South Africa filed a case at ICJ accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Photo / Reuters
February 13, 2024

South Africa has urged the UN's top court to place more legal pressure on Israel to halt a threatened offensive against the densely crowded Gaza city of Rafah.

Pretoria has already made a complaint against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, alleging that its assault on Gaza amounts to a breach of the Genocide Convention.

The court has yet to rule on the underlying issue, but on January 26 it ordered Israel to ensure in the interim that it takes action to protect Palestinian civilians from further harm and to allow in humanitarian aid.

Israel's attacks have continued, however, and its forces are preparing an operation against Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's 2.4 million people have sought shelter from the bombardment.

Revisit measures

For South Africa, this is enough to ask the ICJ to revisit its provisional measures and issue a sterner order.

It said on Tuesday that it was "gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by the State of Israel, has already led to and will result in further large scale killing, harm and destruction.

"This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of th e Genocide Convention and of the Court's Order of 26 January 2024," the South African presidency argued.

"South Africa trusts this matter will receive the necessary urgency in light of the daily death toll in Gaza."

The court has not confirmed receiving the South Africa request, and it is not obliged to consider it.

Israel's military attacks on Gaza have killed more than 28,473, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us