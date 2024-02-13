TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s First Lady Erdogan calls for urgent action to protect the planet
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan emphasises shared goal among diverse individuals from different countries, cultures, religions to protect planet and create sustainable world for future generations.
Türkiye’s First Lady Erdogan calls for urgent action to protect the planet
Emine Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's contributions, including the Zero Waste movement and collaboration with other nations. / Photo: AA
February 13, 2024

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has called for urgent action to protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for all during her address at a summit in Dubai.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Sustainable Development Goals 2045: Shaping the Future of Our World programme as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Emine Erdogan emphasised the shared goal among diverse individuals from different countries, cultures, and religions to protect the planet and create a sustainable world for future generations.

She warned against the current trajectory leading humanity and all life forms toward eternal extinction alongside established civilisations.

She stressed the need for everyone to do their part to reduce their environmental impact and highlighted the importance of cooperation between countries to address global challenges such as climate crisis and pollution.

She highlighted Türkiye's contributions, including the Zero Waste movement and collaboration with other nations.

Erdogan also spoke about the importance of education and awareness raising in promoting sustainable development. She said that young people need to be empowered to take action and make a difference.

The future of the planet depends on our actions, she said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us