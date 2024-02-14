Liberians on social media have lauded the announcement of General Geraldine Janet George as the acting Minister of Defence.

George was appointed by Liberia's President Joseph Boakai after Defence Minister Prince Charles Johnson III resigned following protests by the wives of soldiers on January 12.

With her appointment, George becomes the first woman to serve in that capacity.

George has expressed gratitude for the appointment and promised her commitment to improving the lives of the soldiers and their families.

Extensive skills

George is a former brigadier general with a Master of Arts in International Relations from Webster University, USA, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from African Methodist Episcopal Zion University College, Monrovia.

She also obtained several certificates: Intelligence, Fight against Terrorism, Rome, Italy; Administration of Justice, Liberia Institute of Public Administration, Monrovia; Public Sector Management, Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), University of Sierra Leone.

She is also described as having ‘’extensive military leadership skill’’ having served in the capacity of Acting Commander, Armed Forces of Liberia, and Assistant Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Liberia Headquarters, among other principal roles.

George enlisted in the military on July 24, 2006, as part of the first batch of soldiers in the restructured army.

Liberians are hopeful that her leadership will bring about much-needed reforms in the military.

The army wives had protested against low wages and poor living conditions in the military barracks.

The women set up roadblocks near the capital, Monrovia, and elsewhere in the country, forcing Mr. Boakai to cancel National Army Day celebrations on Monday.

