AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Geraldine: Who is the Liberian first female defence minister?
With her appointment, George becomes the first woman to serve in such a capacity.
Geraldine: Who is the Liberian first female defence minister?
Geraldine George has thanked the president for the appointment. Photo: Liberia Ministry of Defence / Others
February 14, 2024

Liberians on social media have lauded the announcement of General Geraldine Janet George as the acting Minister of Defence.

George was appointed by Liberia's President Joseph Boakai after Defence Minister Prince Charles Johnson III resigned following protests by the wives of soldiers on January 12.

With her appointment, George becomes the first woman to serve in that capacity.

George has expressed gratitude for the appointment and promised her commitment to improving the lives of the soldiers and their families.

Extensive skills

George is a former brigadier general with a Master of Arts in International Relations from Webster University, USA, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from African Methodist Episcopal Zion University College, Monrovia.

She also obtained several certificates: Intelligence, Fight against Terrorism, Rome, Italy; Administration of Justice, Liberia Institute of Public Administration, Monrovia; Public Sector Management, Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), University of Sierra Leone.

She is also described as having ‘’extensive military leadership skill’’ having served in the capacity of Acting Commander, Armed Forces of Liberia, and Assistant Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Liberia Headquarters, among other principal roles.

George enlisted in the military on July 24, 2006, as part of the first batch of soldiers in the restructured army.

Liberians are hopeful that her leadership will bring about much-needed reforms in the military.

The army wives had protested against low wages and poor living conditions in the military barracks.

The women set up roadblocks near the capital, Monrovia, and elsewhere in the country, forcing Mr. Boakai to cancel National Army Day celebrations on Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us