Türkiye, Egypt sign joint declaration on cooperation
Joint declaration on restructuring of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings between the two countries was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Egypt's capital Cairo.
The presidents of the two countries will co-chair future High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings.  / Photo: AA
February 14, 2024

Türkiye and Egypt have signed a joint declaration, pledging to cooperate in a wide range of areas, including politics, security, trade, and culture.

The joint declaration on the restructuring of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings between the two countries was signed on Wednesday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

The declaration, which highlights the deep-rooted, common historical, and cultural ties between Türkiye and Egypt, stressed the commitment of Ankara and Cairo to strengthen their strong relations in all fields to serve the common interests of both countries and peoples, and to enhance solidarity and cooperation to promote peace, stability, and prosperity both in their regions and beyond.

The presidents of the two countries will co-chair future High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings. The Council will convene in Türkiye and Egypt every two years by turns. Coordination of the work and preparation of the agenda for each meeting will be undertaken by the foreign ministers of both countries.

To prepare for the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Joint Planning Group meetings will be held with the co-chairmanship of the foreign ministers of both countries, bringing together senior officials from other relevant ministries and institutions.

As part of the agreement between both countries, cooperation will be carried out in various fields, including “political and diplomatic, economy, trade, banking and financial services, investments, transportation, aviation, maritime, tourism, health and labor, security, military and defence industry, combating all kinds of organised crime and terrorism, culture, education, science and technology, energy, mining, agriculture, environment, forestry, housing and urban transformation, climate change, communication and information, and consular affairs,” according to the declaration.

To enhance cooperation in these fields, the foreign ministers of both countries, along with other relevant ministers, are tasked with the completion of necessary internal procedures to take all necessary measures to prepare the required Memoranda of Understanding and agreements, and to ensure their approval and implementation.

