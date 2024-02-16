By Charles Mgbolu

Tanzanian acrobatic stars, the Ramadhani Brothers, have set their sights once again on the top prize of the America’s Got Talent (AGT) reality show, as they have been named among the Top Ten finalists of the talent hunt show's Fantasy League edition.

The brothers Fadhili Ramadhani (26) and Ibrahim Jobu (36) have a remarkable talent that involves using a combination of strong hand balance and head balancing to perform jaw-dropping feats that see them climb on high platforms while performing their acts.

They also execute a series of body contortions in carefully choreographed sequences, which AGT judges have described as remarkable.

‘’The reaction was amazing, and it was like, 'We want it, we want it', we said to ourselves. 'This is just the beginning. This time we have to go all the way',’’ saidFadhili to the AGT show crew shortly after they were announced as finalists.

'Dream for us'

‘’This is a dream for us,’’ added Ibrahim before Fadhili interjected. ‘’We went to sleep with our shoes!’’

The Ramadhani Brothers first competed in season 18 of AGT from May to September 2023, where they finished 5th.

However, one of the judges, German model and TV host Heidi Klum, recognised their talent and drafted them to her fantasy league, making them eligible to participate in AGT’s spinoff series called the AGT Fantasy League, featuring past winners, finalists, and fan favourites from previous seasons of America's Got Talent.

The Fantasy League series premiered on January 1 with all performers aiming to progress to the semi finals.

The steal

However, another judge, Canadian comedian Howie Mandel, hit the ‘golden buzzer’ to steal the Ramadhani Brothers from Heidi and send them through to the semi finals.

At the semi's, the brothers performed gravity-defying choreographies, which, among other performances, saw them ascend and descend a ladder that was lifted high up the stage while balancing head on head.

The captivating acts catapulted them with ease to the Top Ten finalists.

‘’We come from Tanzania; we were born with this talent, and we didn’t know where to show it. How to take it to the next level, we are grateful,’’ said Fadhili in an appreciation video posted by AGT on YouTube.

The AGT Fantasy League final takes place on Monday, February 19, with the winner taking home the top prize of $250,000.

