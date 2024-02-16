Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed that Türkiye will act together with Egypt against the forced displacement of Palestinians from their own lands.

“Israel is forcing the people of Gaza to surrender through hunger. Our goal is to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Erdogan said on Friday, addressing a rally in Türkiye's northern city of Giresun.

Calling his recent visits to the UAE and Egypt “very successful,” he stressed the need to “close ranks” to stop bloodshed in Gaza.

“We discussed in detail not only trade and investments with the heads of state but also the Palestinian issue. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation with both countries,” he said.

Noting that Türkiye has been sending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza since October 7, Erdogan said that Ankara has always coordinated with Egyptian authorities for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"As the Turkic and Islamic world, we will continue our struggle for rights and justice in unity, solidarity and cooperation," Erdogan said, calling for intensified aid efforts for Gaza, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Emphasising that they want the "Century of Türkiye" to also be the century of peace, the Turkish president expressed that Ankara will be working to improve cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries.

“We are obliged to unite with brother countries if we want to thwart the imperialist powers' games in our region. Instead of getting stuck in differences of opinion, we must focus on areas of cooperation. We are all aware of this truth: there is no mercy without unity,” the Turkish president said.