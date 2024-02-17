Leaders at the African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza on Saturday and called for its immediate end.

Moussa Faki, the chair of the African Union Commission, said Israel’s offensive was the “most flagrant” violation of international humanitarian law and accused Israel of having “exterminated” Gaza’s inhabitants.

Faki spoke alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who also addressed the summit.

“Rest assured, we strongly condemn these attacks that are unprecedented in the history of mankind,” Faki said to applause from delegates. “We want to reassure you of our solidarity with the people of Palestine.”

'Genocide under our nose'

Azali Assoumani, president of the Comoros and the outgoing chairperson of the African Union, praised the case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice while condemning “the genocide Israel is committing in Palestine under our nose.”

“The international community cannot close its eyes to the atrocities that are committed that have not only created chaos in Palestine but also have had disastrous consequences in the rest of the world,” Assoumani said.

Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed nearly 29,000 Palestinians - mostly women and children. But it denies committing genocide.

During last year’s AU summit, an Israeli delegate was removed from the plenary hall amid a row over the country’s observer status at the continental body.

New AU leader

Meanwhile, the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) have elected the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, as the new chairman of the African Union for 2024.

Ghazouani takes over from President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros, who was the chairperson for 2023.

